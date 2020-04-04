Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 209,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. Avnet has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

