Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock Holdings Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Barnes Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B opened at $35.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.88. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on B. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

