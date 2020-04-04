Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Shares Up 6.7%

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.06, 466,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 848,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Bellerophon Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

