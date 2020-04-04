Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,629.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 453,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 426,830 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,650,000 after buying an additional 234,331 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,757,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,052,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 80,870 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXMT opened at $15.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average of $35.30. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 39.60%. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,733 shares of company stock worth $114,947 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $39.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

