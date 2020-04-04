BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,773 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BMC Stock worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in BMC Stock by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after acquiring an additional 56,847 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after purchasing an additional 164,568 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth $1,235,000.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMCH opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BMC Stock Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH).

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.