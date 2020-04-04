Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 46.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $357.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.04. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $258.34 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $301.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.08 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. On average, analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.23.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,581 shares of company stock valued at $27,842,933. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

