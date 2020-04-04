Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brightcove’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Brightcove reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brightcove will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brightcove.

Get Brightcove alerts:

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BCOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Brightcove from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Brightcove from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

BCOV opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $273.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Brightcove news, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $77,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $48,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,192.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 487,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brightcove by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,100,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brightcove (BCOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.