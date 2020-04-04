Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 166.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.58% of Brink’s worth $26,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCO. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth $2,633,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 971.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 109.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 883,373 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.50 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Pertz bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,205,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,227,228.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,615. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $97.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

