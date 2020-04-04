Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. New Residential Investment posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on New Residential Investment from to in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.80. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.17%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.