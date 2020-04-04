Brokerages Anticipate Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to Post $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Stamps.com reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stamps.com.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $119.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.01. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $185.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the fourth quarter worth $15,791,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

