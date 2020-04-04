Brokerages Expect Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.35). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Karuna Therapeutics.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16.

KRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.10.

In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,609,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,295,397 shares in the company, valued at $506,610,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,838 shares of company stock worth $282,560 and have sold 2,132,728 shares worth $203,036,808.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRTX stock opened at $62.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.