Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Price Target at $12.19

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAGDF. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.25 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:CAGDF opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

