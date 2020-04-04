Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Trading Up 6.5%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.72 and last traded at $33.61, approximately 1,556,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 827,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bruker from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

