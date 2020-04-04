Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 328.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,991 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $29,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $806,428,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,936,000 after buying an additional 509,034 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,774,000 after buying an additional 358,395 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,892,000 after purchasing an additional 351,773 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total transaction of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,903,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $140.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.64. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.99.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

