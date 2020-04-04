Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden National from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Camden National stock opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $448.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden National will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In other Camden National news, EVP Joanne T. Campbell sold 4,222 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $202,571.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden National by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Camden National by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Camden National by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

