Canaccord Genuity Lowers Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cronos Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded Cronos Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $18.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2,080.0% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $72,000. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

