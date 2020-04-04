Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CBNK opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $25.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services.

