Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CATY. TheStreet downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY opened at $21.31 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.38.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Lisa L. Kim sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $50,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,853.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,472,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.