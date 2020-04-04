Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $81.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Centennial Resource Development’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CFO George S. Glyphis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $9,722,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $7,818,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after buying an additional 1,674,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,600,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 1,436,390 shares in the last quarter.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

