Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $434.10 and last traded at $427.72, 135,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 111,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.58.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.25.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.13. Chemed had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $522.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,581,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total transaction of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 876.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

