Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Shares Up 13.2%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s stock price shot up 13.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17, 103,257,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 97,960,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHK. Raymond James cut Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.78.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,490,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 325,800 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 119,019 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 262,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,370,000 after buying an additional 5,805,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

