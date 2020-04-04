Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $475,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Shares of CCOI opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day moving average is $67.16. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $87.61.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 347.37%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.