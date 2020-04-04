Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $838,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 35,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

COLB stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $146.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

