Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.19% of Computer Programs & Systems worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Computer Programs & Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Computer Programs & Systems by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

CPSI stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $35.78. The company has a market capitalization of $300.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.45%. Research analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Computer Programs & Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

About Computer Programs & Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

