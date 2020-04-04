Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Conagra Brands by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,376,000 after buying an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $20,588,710,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 232,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

