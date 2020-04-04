Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) to post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). Constellation Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69).

CNST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Karen Valentine sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $156,868.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group L. P. Column bought 41,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,462.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock worth $952,757 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNST. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,016,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $23,593,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,515,000 after acquiring an additional 446,328 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,778,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $11,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNST stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 17.01 and a current ratio of 17.01.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

