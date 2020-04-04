Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock Position Lessened by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,616,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,251,000 after buying an additional 226,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,762,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 59,982 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,259,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,384,000 after acquiring an additional 562,011 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,776,000 after acquiring an additional 105,353 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OFC shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.30.

Shares of OFC opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.19%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $49,537.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

