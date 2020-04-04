Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale to a buy rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Shares of COST stock opened at $288.65 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $233.05 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

