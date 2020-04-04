Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Up 7.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.67 and last traded at $54.09, 197,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 291,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.81. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,986,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after buying an additional 74,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

