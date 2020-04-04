Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stake Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,371,824 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 3.53% of Delek US worth $86,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter worth about $40,145,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 101,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Delek US by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Delek US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,951,000 after purchasing an additional 30,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Delek US by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,762,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 198,431 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.90.

Shares of DK stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Delek US’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

