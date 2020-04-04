DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DBOEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR stock opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $17.18.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE/ADR Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services) and GSF (Collateral Management), STOXX (Index Business), and Data.

