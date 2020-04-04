Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,095,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the previous session’s volume of 4,412,426 shares.The stock last traded at $1.78 and had previously closed at $1.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DO. HSBC cut Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $3.50 to $0.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut Diamond Offshore Drilling to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond Offshore Drilling has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $245.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.27.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 61.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,755 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,140 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the third quarter worth about $929,000.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

