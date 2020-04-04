Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. AXA lifted its position in Dover by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Dover by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 201,035 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Dover by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOV stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $120.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

