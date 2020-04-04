Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Dril-Quip by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,615,000 after purchasing an additional 122,086 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 550,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,827,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 534,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,088,000 after buying an additional 192,016 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 449,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 117,415 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 442,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80,597 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dril-Quip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.25. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $108.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.