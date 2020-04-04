Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $185.32 and last traded at $184.86, 1,528,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,761,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $278.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average is $224.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,839 shares of company stock valued at $16,241,834. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.