El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.13% of El Pollo LoCo worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 96,250 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 87,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $7.82 on Friday. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $274.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

