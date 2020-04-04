Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,035,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,728,000 after purchasing an additional 382,895 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of NASDAQ ERI opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $790.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.44. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.