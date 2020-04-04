Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 46,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 47,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 36.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,030,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

