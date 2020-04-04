EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) were up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.45 and last traded at $38.30, approximately 12,681,277 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 6,283,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Edward Jones lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after buying an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after buying an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $447,634,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 886.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

