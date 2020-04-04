Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Imperial Capital issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the year. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.98.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Continental Resources has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart acquired 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, CEO William B. Berry bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 in the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

