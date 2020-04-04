Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,097,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199,766 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Eversource Energy worth $93,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,314,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,479,841,000 after purchasing an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 186.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

ES stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

