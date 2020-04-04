First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) Shares Up 7.4%

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) shares were up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.41, approximately 195,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 152,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEN. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 39,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 81,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

First Trust Energy Income & Growth Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN)

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

