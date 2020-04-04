GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.91, 1,578,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,766,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.48%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 7,911.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,911 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst by 2,060.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About GAMCO Global Gold Ntrl Rsrcs & Incm Trst (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

