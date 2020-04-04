GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,036,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GCI Liberty by 1,676.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 157,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares in the company, valued at $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $3,592,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,309,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,972 shares of company stock worth $7,285,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 216.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $232.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

