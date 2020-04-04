Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

