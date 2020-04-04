Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Barclays

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Global Payments from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised Global Payments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.39.

NYSE:GPN opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average is $176.07. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

