Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:HSPX) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,931 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.70% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HSPX. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000.

HSPX stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $52.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.