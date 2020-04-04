Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after buying an additional 21,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $127.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

