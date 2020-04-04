Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Holdings Cut by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. CLSA restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.68.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT opened at $28.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $45.04.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

