Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.37 and last traded at $23.27, 772,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 560,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Independent Bank Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $981.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.81.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Webb Jennings III acquired 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.86 per share, for a total transaction of $143,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.07 per share, for a total transaction of $199,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,568,456.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,900 shares of company stock worth $732,925. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,139,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,183,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $6,175,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

